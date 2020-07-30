C Coleman Edmunds Sells 13,866 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 13,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $780,101.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AN opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AutoNation by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AutoNation by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

