Bureau Veritas’ (BVRDF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BVRDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of BVRDF opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

