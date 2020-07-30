Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $796.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to announce sales of $796.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $755.90 million and the highest is $904.40 million. Brunswick posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. CL King upped their price target on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NYSE BC opened at $72.37 on Monday. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $72.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,581,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 748,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after buying an additional 564,913 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,051,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,945,000 after buying an additional 413,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.