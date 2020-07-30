Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.43

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and traded as high as $57.73. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at $57.12, with a volume of 169,011 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion and a PE ratio of 242.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

