Brokerages Set WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target at $37.00

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 45.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 45.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $28.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.90%. On average, analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

