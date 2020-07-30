Brokerages Set NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NRG Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG opened at $33.64 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 15,555.52% and a net margin of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

