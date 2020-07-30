Brokerages Set National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Price Target at $40.60

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.60.
NATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NATI stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. National Instruments has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $47.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,283,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.
National Instruments Company Profile
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.
