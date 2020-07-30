Brokerages Set National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Price Target at $40.60

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

NATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. National Instruments has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $47.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.03.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,283,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

