Brokerages Set Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Price Target at C$14.83

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPL shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CSFB set a C$14.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

In other Inter Pipeline news, Senior Officer David Michael Chappell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.60 per share, with a total value of C$116,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$320,740. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $138,057.

IPL stock opened at C$13.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$25.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.55.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$603.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$634.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 0.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 134.43%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

