Brokerages Expect West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $511.19 Million

Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) to announce sales of $511.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $510.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $511.40 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $456.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 50.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WST opened at $269.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $273.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

