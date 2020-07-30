Brokerages Expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Wells Fargo & Co posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

