Brokerages Expect Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.56. Southwest Gas posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southwest Gas.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.75 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

SWX stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $30,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,964 shares in the company, valued at $973,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,018,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 30.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 77.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 39,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

