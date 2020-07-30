Brokerages Expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Badger Meter reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Badger Meter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $33,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

BMI stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $70.83. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.82.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.