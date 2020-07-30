Brokerages Anticipate Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect that Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02.

A number of research firms have commented on SEEL. Roth Capital upped their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seelos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Shares of SEEL stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 108,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

