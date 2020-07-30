Brokerages Anticipate Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to post sales of $79.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.84 million to $84.70 million. Inogen posted sales of $101.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $340.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.00 million to $353.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $383.61 million, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $403.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Inogen had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $88.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

INGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inogen from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair downgraded Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Inogen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Inogen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $31.31 on Monday. Inogen has a 52 week low of $29.97 and a 52 week high of $76.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $660.99 million, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

