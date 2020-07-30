Brokerages Anticipate CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Analysts expect CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to post $2.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $8.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $9.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $9.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CGI from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CGI from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in CGI by 1,353.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $69.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. CGI has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $87.13.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

