Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target Increased to GBX 880 by Analysts at UBS Group

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its target price upped by UBS Group from GBX 840 ($10.34) to GBX 880 ($10.83) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BVIC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 800 ($9.84) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 900 ($11.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 875 ($10.77) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 830 ($10.21) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 880.91 ($10.84).

BVIC stock opened at GBX 812 ($9.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.26, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 7.08 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,079 ($13.28). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 786.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 787.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53.

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($8.86), for a total value of £79,329.60 ($97,624.42).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

