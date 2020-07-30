British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,070 ($50.09) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,600 ($32.00) to GBX 2,700 ($33.23) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($52.30) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 4,000 ($49.22) price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,533.57 ($43.48).

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,703.50 ($33.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,977.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,074.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12 month low of GBX 30.97 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,507 ($43.16).

In other British American Tobacco Plc Ads news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,003 ($36.96), for a total transaction of £212,282.07 ($261,238.09).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

