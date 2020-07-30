Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BREE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 85.75 ($1.06).

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Shares of Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 79 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.17. Breedon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 101.50 ($1.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.