Boot Barn Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 815 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,382% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 call options.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $526.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.10 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,826.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 775,823 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 103.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 744,780 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 110.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 722,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 332.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 536,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,756,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boot Barn from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boot Barn from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

