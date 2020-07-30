BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKRIY. Barclays cut shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. AlphaValue cut shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BK IRELAND GRP/ADR stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. BK IRELAND GRP/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

