Big 5 Sporting Goods Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,704 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,021% compared to the average daily volume of 152 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGFV opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $97.58 million, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $217.74 million for the quarter.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

