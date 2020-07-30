Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,470 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura dropped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $99.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $94,285.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $38,712,400.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.