Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 16,424,366 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 16,424,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,442,092,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $487,569,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $262,381,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515,773 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

