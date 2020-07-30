Bankia’s (BNKXF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of Bankia from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bankia from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bankia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Bankia alerts:

Shares of BNKXF stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Bankia has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.