Axa SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Axa SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXAHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of AXA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. AXA has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

