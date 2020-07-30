Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Earns Hold Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AVY has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $141.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.20.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,076.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 47,488.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

