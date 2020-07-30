AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $151.58 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.64 and a 200-day moving average of $176.26.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

