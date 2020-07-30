Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of AVCT stock opened at GBX 145.50 ($1.79) on Wednesday. Avacta Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 215.36 ($2.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $362.00 million and a PE ratio of -15.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.33.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

