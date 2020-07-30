Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $41,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $137.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

