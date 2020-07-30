Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.4% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $237.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

