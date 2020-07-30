Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $114.32 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.32.

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

ATO opened at $105.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.70. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 565.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

