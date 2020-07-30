AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,450 ($79.37) to GBX 6,690 ($82.33) and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($108.05) to GBX 9,100 ($111.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($113.22) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,200 ($113.22) to GBX 9,300 ($114.45) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,336.67 ($102.59).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,615 ($106.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72. The company has a market capitalization of $113.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,568.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,928.36. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 83.80 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

