AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,450 ($79.37) to GBX 6,690 ($82.33) and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($108.05) to GBX 9,100 ($111.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($113.22) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,200 ($113.22) to GBX 9,300 ($114.45) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,336.67 ($102.59).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,615 ($106.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72. The company has a market capitalization of $113.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,568.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,928.36. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 83.80 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

