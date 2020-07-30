AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target Increased to GBX 9,300 by Analysts at Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 9,200 ($113.22) to GBX 9,300 ($114.45) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($110.76) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($113.22) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($116.91) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($73.84) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,450 ($79.37) to GBX 6,690 ($82.33) and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,336.67 ($102.59).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,615 ($106.02) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,568.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,928.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 83.80 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37). The firm has a market cap of $113.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.46.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

