Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 57.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
Shares of AWI stock opened at $70.76 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.
About Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.
