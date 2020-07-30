Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 57.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $70.76 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.84.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWI. TheStreet lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.