Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells $3,737,809.50 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 15,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $3,737,809.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,323. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 29th, Anshul Sadana sold 10,790 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.12, for a total transaction of $2,482,994.80.
NYSE ANET opened at $246.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $279.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 154.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.04.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
