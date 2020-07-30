Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells $3,737,809.50 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 15,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $3,737,809.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,323. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Anshul Sadana sold 10,790 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.12, for a total transaction of $2,482,994.80.

NYSE ANET opened at $246.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $279.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 154.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.04.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

