Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AR. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Argonaut Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

TSE AR opened at C$2.92 on Wednesday. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.76 and a 1-year high of C$2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $791.78 million and a PE ratio of -4.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.76.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$89.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Argonaut Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

