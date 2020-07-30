Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target Raised to $4.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $3.25 to $4.25 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARNGF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Sunday, July 5th.

ARNGF opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

