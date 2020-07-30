Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.90

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and traded as low as $3.47. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 3,015 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RKDA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.81.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.84. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,035.38% and a negative return on equity of 180.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 263.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 28.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 4.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

