Anthony Hall Acquires 152,778 Shares of American Pacific (ASX:ABR) Stock

American Pacific (ASX:ABR) insider Anthony Hall purchased 152,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,194.50 ($26,160.62).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.37. American Pacific has a 1 year low of A$0.15 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of A$0.83 ($0.57). The company has a market capitalization of $108.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13.
About American Pacific
Read More: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for American Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.