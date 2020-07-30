Anthony Hall Acquires 152,778 Shares of American Pacific (ASX:ABR) Stock

American Pacific (ASX:ABR) insider Anthony Hall purchased 152,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,194.50 ($26,160.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.37. American Pacific has a 1 year low of A$0.15 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of A$0.83 ($0.57). The company has a market capitalization of $108.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13.

About American Pacific

American Pacific Borates Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borate & Lithium Limited and changed its name to American Pacific Borates Limited in October 2019.

