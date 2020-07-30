Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $331.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $319.00 to $331.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANTM. UBS Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $281.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Anthem has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $309.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.34.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,665,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,815. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 21.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Anthem by 9.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

