Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $331.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $319.00 to $331.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANTM. UBS Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.
Shares of Anthem stock opened at $281.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Anthem has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $309.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.34.
In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,665,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,815. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 21.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Anthem by 9.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
