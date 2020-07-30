Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BUD. Cfra cut their price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

BUD opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.