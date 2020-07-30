Analysts Set TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Target Price at €22.47

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €22.47 ($25.25).

TEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC set a €24.00 ($26.97) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($27.42) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of TEG stock opened at €22.58 ($25.37) on Monday. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €14.16 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €25.18 ($28.29). The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.29.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.