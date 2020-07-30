Analysts Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target at $32.25

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

RYTM stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.14 and a quick ratio of 15.14.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd Foley sold 97,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $2,467,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $558,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,926 shares of company stock worth $7,564,847. Company insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 61,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

