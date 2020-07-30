Analysts Set Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target at $114.50

Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Murphy USA stock opened at $132.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average of $108.42.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.42. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 660.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 652,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,520,000 after acquiring an additional 567,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,876,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 31.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 561,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,379,000 after acquiring an additional 134,777 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth approximately $10,270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,805,000 after acquiring an additional 118,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

