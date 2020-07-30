Analysts Set Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target at $17.60

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.38). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -1.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.