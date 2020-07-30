Analysts Set Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Target Price at $17.25

Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. Mastercraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $426.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.40.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 57.30% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $102.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 25.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 44,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 8.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,052,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 80,095 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.