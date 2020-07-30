Analysts Set LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) PT at $56.71

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Rowe upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of RAMP opened at $45.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 32.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $34,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

