Analysts Set Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target at $27.50

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $10.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a market cap of $182.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.49. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.21% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 155.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

