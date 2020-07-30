Analysts Set Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) PT at $11.40

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

APTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of APTO opened at $4.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $127,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William G. Rice sold 168,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $1,021,790.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,014.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,340 shares of company stock worth $2,429,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

