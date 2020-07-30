Analysts Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Target Price at $15.96

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.96.

AQN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.2% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 51,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

